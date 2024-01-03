Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's first glimpse of the bride and groom [PICTURES]

Celebrating love, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows and completed their marriage registration in a private Mumbai ceremony on January 3. The couple's Udaipur wedding on January 8 will be followed by a grand Mumbai reception on January 13, promising Bollywood glitz and glamour

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare today, January 3, in a private ceremony at Taj Ends in Mumbai between 2-4 pm. The registration of their marriage was conducted in the presence of authorities

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on January 2, setting the stage for the joyous occasion. The couple also hosted an intimate reception on the same day for close friends and family members

Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, all were present for the happy ocassion. Kiran Rao was seen a Yellow Saree which she paired with a dark green blouse

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, parents to Ira, were all happy when the bride and groom registered their marriage a Taj Lands End

Following the Mumbai events, Ira and Nupur are set to embark on a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur on January 8. The picturesque city will witness the union of the couple in a lavish ceremony

The celebration will culminate with a star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13, expected to be attended by prominent figures from the Bollywood industry. The event promises to be a glamorous affair, bringing together the who's who to celebrate the newlyweds' joyous union