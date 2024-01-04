Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's daughter gets married, pictures from ceremony here

On January 03, 2024, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is now married to Nupur Shikhare and the couple made their first public appearance after the ceremony.

In the pictures, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare posed with her little brother and Kiran Rao's son Azad.

Aamir Khan was a happy father as he was seen posing with her daughter and son-in-law, he opted for a cream sherwani.

Aamir Khan looked dapper as he wore a golden and cream sherwani, pink pagadi, dhoti, and black shoes.

Ira wore a blue and off-white lehenga with traditional jewelry on her wedding day while, Nupur chose a blue sherwani.

Aamir khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, the actor's mother, and their son Azad posed for a beautiful family picture.