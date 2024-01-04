Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's daughter gets married, pictures from ceremony here

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 8:03 AM IST

    On January 03, 2024, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

    article_image1

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is now married to Nupur Shikhare and the couple made their first public appearance after the ceremony.

    article_image2

    In the pictures, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare posed with her little brother and Kiran Rao's son Azad. 

    article_image3

    Aamir Khan was a happy father as he was seen posing with her daughter and son-in-law, he opted for a cream sherwani. 

    article_image4

    Aamir Khan looked dapper as he wore a golden and cream sherwani, pink pagadi, dhoti, and black shoes. 

    article_image5

    Ira wore a blue and off-white lehenga with traditional jewelry on her wedding day while, Nupur chose a blue sherwani. 

    article_image6

    Aamir khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, the actor's mother, and their son Azad posed for a beautiful family picture. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh supports Abhishek Kumar over slap incident, 'Heart goes out..' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh supports Abhishek Kumar over slap incident, 'Heart goes out..'

    Cricket a tradition we cherish Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners snt

    'Cricket, a tradition we cherish': Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth ATG

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth

    Video 'Black Panther' actress Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run in New York; suffers multiple fractures RBA

    (Video) 'Black Panther' actress Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run in New York; suffers multiple fractures

    'Wake Up Sid' sequel in making? Karan Johar confirms by sharing video of Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma RKK

    'Wake Up Sid' sequel in making? Karan Johar confirms by sharing video of Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma

    Recent Stories

    Yoga 101: Malaika Arora shares some tips for all fitness enthusiasts (Video) RBA

    Yoga 101: Malaika Arora shares some tips for all fitness enthusiasts (Video)

    Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh supports Abhishek Kumar over slap incident, 'Heart goes out..' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh supports Abhishek Kumar over slap incident, 'Heart goes out..'

    RD Burman Death Anniversary: 7 unknown trivia of the musical maestro ATG

    RD Burman Death Anniversary: 7 unknown trivia of the musical maestro

    Daily Horoscope for January 4 2024 aries leo libra cancer capricorn pisces taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 4, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more

    cricket Most ducks recorded in a single Test innings osf

    Most ducks recorded in a single Test innings

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon