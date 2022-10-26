Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare celebrated Diwali in traditional outfits but get trolled for their look- read comment

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, celebrates Diwali with her fiance, Nupur Shikhare, and mother-in-law, but online trolls mock her saree ensemble.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan had a memorable Diwali this year, and she made the most of it. Ira enjoyed the festival of lights with her family, including her mother-in-law Pritam and her fiancée Nupur Shikhare.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It was a family event, and she shared lovely photographs of the celebrations with her followers on Instagram. Ira's Diwali was all about love, smiles, embraces, and family, as shown in the lovely images.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ira Khan posted a few pictures of herself posing with Nupur Shikhare and his family on her Instagram account. The fitness teacher could be seen charmingly gazing at his ladylove in the first photo of the duo posing for the camera.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The second image shows Nupur cuddling Ira as they are in a passionate stance. In other joyful photos, Ira Khan could be seen grinning and posing beside her in-laws, sisters, and siblings. Ira and Nupur complemented each other while dressed traditionally. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shikhare donned a yellow kurta pyjama, while Aamir's daughter wore a lovely white saree. Ira's cheerful photos were released, and soon after, numerous online users began making fun of her conservative appearance.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One social media user asked Ira Khan, “Diwali pe dhoti kyu pehni hai ira ne.” Another said, “looking disgusting.” Also Read: Rishab Shetty's hit film 'Kantara' screened at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation-read report

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Last month, Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur and she announced their engagement on Instagram with a sweet proposal video. The celebrity fitness coach popped up a big question to Ira during one of his cycling events. He kissed her and went down on his knees, asking "Will you marry me?” Ira replied, "Yes." The couple again shared a passionate kiss amid cheers and claps from the crowd. Also Read: MTV EMAs 2022: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to co-host biggest musical night-read details

