Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare celebrated Diwali in traditional outfits but get trolled for their look- read comment

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, celebrates Diwali with her fiance, Nupur Shikhare, and mother-in-law, but online trolls mock her saree ensemble.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan had a memorable Diwali this year, and she made the most of it. Ira enjoyed the festival of lights with her family, including her mother-in-law Pritam and her fiancée Nupur Shikhare.

It was a family event, and she shared lovely photographs of the celebrations with her followers on Instagram. Ira's Diwali was all about love, smiles, embraces, and family, as shown in the lovely images.

Ira Khan posted a few pictures of herself posing with Nupur Shikhare and his family on her Instagram account. The fitness teacher could be seen charmingly gazing at his ladylove in the first photo of the duo posing for the camera.

The second image shows Nupur cuddling Ira as they are in a passionate stance. In other joyful photos, Ira Khan could be seen grinning and posing beside her in-laws, sisters, and siblings. Ira and Nupur complemented each other while dressed traditionally.

Shikhare donned a yellow kurta pyjama, while Aamir's daughter wore a lovely white saree. Ira's cheerful photos were released, and soon after, numerous online users began making fun of her conservative appearance.

One social media user asked Ira Khan, "Diwali pe dhoti kyu pehni hai ira ne." Another said, "looking disgusting."

