Natasa Stankovic shared a rare picture with ex-husband Hardik Pandya's mother, Nalini, and their son Agastya, showcasing their bond post-divorce. The couple separated in July 2024. Hardik is now reportedly linked to model Mahieka Sharma.

Natasa Stankovic's Post-Divorce Bond with Pandya Family

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic seems to have had a good time with her former partner Hardik Pandya's family. She recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with the cricketer's mother, Nalini Pandya, giving fans a glimpse of their bond after the divorce. The picture also featured their son.

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Take a look It is one of the few times Natasa has shared a picture with her former in-laws since her separation from Hardik. Soon after it was posted, the image started getting widely shared on social media.

Natasa has mostly stayed away from the spotlight after her split with Hardik Pandya. She has been spending time with her son and staying close to her friends.

Natasa and Hardik's Separation

Natasa and Hardik got engaged in January 2020 and later got married during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple welcomed their son Agastya in the same year.

The two announced their separation in July 2024, saying they had decided to part ways after four years of marriage. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The cricketer added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family.

Hardik Pandya's New Link-Up

Meanwhile, Pandya's personal life has also been in the news lately. The cricketer is now linked to model and actress Mahieka Sharma. She has been seen attending his matches and cheering for him from the stands. The two have also been spotted together with Agastya on several occasions. (ANI)