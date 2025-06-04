Image Credit : Instagram

Allu Arjun shared the video of his emotional son Ayaan

Sharing Ayaan's video, Allu Arjun wrote in the caption, "Ayaan getting emotional. Virat Kohli fan boy moment. Such a cutie chinni babu." Along with this, he has hashtagged Allu Ayaan, RCB, and IPL 2025. In the video, Ayaan can be heard saying, “I love Kohli. I Like Him So Much. I Got Into Cricket Because Of Him”.

Allu Arjun's son reacted like this when RCB won the match

In the video, Ayaan can be seen lying on his stomach on the ground with his face down. This was the moment when the match was in its final stage. Ayaan was cheering for RCB and praying for its victory. As soon as Kohli's team won the match, Ayaan poured a water bottle over himself and shouted, "Finally, after 18 years." The tears of joy in his eyes and the expression on his face about RCB's victory are visible.