IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli shared an emotional post after RCB's IPL 2025 triumph, thanking fans and the team. Social media buzzed with reactions to his heartfelt message after a 17-year wait for the title

A famous movie dialogue says, 'If you really desire something, the universe conspires to help you achieve it.' Virat Kohli's dedication to the Royal Challengers Bangalore mirrored this sentiment, culminating in the fulfillment of his 17-year dream of winning the IPL trophy on June 3, 2025. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the final to secure their first title. An emotional Kohli shared a heartfelt post on social media after the victory.

Virat Kohli's Instagram post after RCB's win

Virat Kohli shared photos on Instagram celebrating the win. He wrote, "This team made a dream come true, a season I'll never forget. We thoroughly enjoyed this journey over the last 2.5 months. This is for the RCB fans who stuck with us even in the toughest times. This is for all the heartbreak and disappointment over the years. This is for every effort this team has put in on the field. As for the IPL trophy - you made me wait 18 years to lift you and celebrate, my friend, but it was absolutely worth the wait." The post quickly went viral, garnering over 3 million likes in half an hour.

Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB wins IPL 2025 Virat Kohli reaction)

In the IPL final on June 3rd, RCB scored 190 runs for the loss of a few wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli contributed 43 runs. Punjab Kings, in response, managed 184 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Shashank Singh played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 61 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just 1 run, leading to RCB's 6-run victory.

Virat Kohli's IPL Career (Virat Kohli IPL journey 18 years)

Virat Kohli has played for the same franchise for the past 18 years. He has scored 8661 runs in 267 matches for RCB, including 63 fifties and 8 centuries. His highest score is 113 runs. In this season, Kohli scored 657 runs in 15 matches, with an unbeaten 73 as his highest score.