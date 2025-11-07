Inside Yuvraj Singh’s Luxurious Goa Holiday Home Worth Over ₹20 Crore [Photos]
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s Goa holiday home, valued at over ₹20 crore, offers stunning sea views, luxurious interiors, and a perfect blend of Greek-inspired design and traditional Goan elements for ultimate relaxation.
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s Goa residence is beautifully situated where the Arabian Sea meets the Chapora River. Surrounded by lush greenery, the house offers breathtaking views of the sea, combining luxury with serene natural beauty.
Yuvraj Singh’s house was constructed by Sun Estate Developers’ Nitin Katwani, with the interiors meticulously designed by renowned designer Arvind D’Souza, blending luxury, elegance, and modern aesthetics throughout the residence.
Yuvraj Singh’s house is inspired by luxurious Greek homes, painted in white and blue. Modeled after Santorini, it beautifully blends Greek aesthetics with traditional Goan elements, creating a stunning and unique coastal retreat.
Yuvraj Singh frequently visits his dream Goa home for holidays, relaxing with his family. The house also hosts lively parties and gatherings, making it a favorite spot for friends and memorable celebrations.
The Goa residence features a large swimming pool with a swim-up bar, making it an ideal venue for Yuvraj Singh’s luxurious parties and vibrant social gatherings.
Inside Yuvraj Singh’s house, the walls are painted in soothing shades of light yellow and blue. The living and dining areas showcase floral print furniture, adding a distinctive and charming touch to the home’s interior.
Yuvraj Singh’s bedroom is a dreamy retreat, featuring light, subtle tones and yellow-orange curtains. The adjoining balcony offers stunning views of the sea, perfectly blending comfort with scenic beauty.
