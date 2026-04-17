The makers of Bhooth Bangla have chosen the iconic Chomu Palace as a primary filming location, instantly evoking memories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan adds to the nostalgia, while the palace’s eerie corridors and grand courtyards perfectly complement the film’s haunted setting. Located near Jaipur, the palace carries an old-world charm that naturally lends itself to supernatural storytelling.

475 Years Of Royal History And Architecture

Originally built in the 16th century as Chomugarh Fort by Rao Gopalji, Chomu Palace began as a military stronghold before evolving into a royal residence by the 18th century. Thick defensive walls gave way to ornate halls, courtyards and ceremonial spaces like the Darbar Hall.

Architecturally, the palace reflects a seamless blend of Rajput and Mughal styles. Intricate jaali work allows airflow while maintaining privacy, while frescoes and murals narrate tales of mythology, royal hunts and courtly life. Marble inlay work, or pietra dura, enhances its interiors with detailed floral and geometric designs, giving the palace a timeless and layered aesthetic.