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Inside the 350-Year-Old Jaipur Palace That Brings ‘Bhooth Bangla’ to Life in Akshay Kumar Starrer
The upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla brings back Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, set against the hauntingly beautiful Chomu Palace near Jaipur—a location steeped in history, mystery and cinematic nostalgia
A Historic Palace With Cinematic Legacy
The makers of Bhooth Bangla have chosen the iconic Chomu Palace as a primary filming location, instantly evoking memories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan adds to the nostalgia, while the palace’s eerie corridors and grand courtyards perfectly complement the film’s haunted setting. Located near Jaipur, the palace carries an old-world charm that naturally lends itself to supernatural storytelling.
475 Years Of Royal History And Architecture
Originally built in the 16th century as Chomugarh Fort by Rao Gopalji, Chomu Palace began as a military stronghold before evolving into a royal residence by the 18th century. Thick defensive walls gave way to ornate halls, courtyards and ceremonial spaces like the Darbar Hall.
Architecturally, the palace reflects a seamless blend of Rajput and Mughal styles. Intricate jaali work allows airflow while maintaining privacy, while frescoes and murals narrate tales of mythology, royal hunts and courtly life. Marble inlay work, or pietra dura, enhances its interiors with detailed floral and geometric designs, giving the palace a timeless and layered aesthetic.
From Royal Residence To Luxury Heritage Experience
Today, Chomu Palace stands restored as a heritage hotel, preserving its regal past while welcoming modern visitors. Guests can experience authentic Rajasthani hospitality, with traditional dishes like ghewar and rich curries served in royal-style settings.
Room Tariffs
Room tariffs range roughly between Rs 39,999 and Rs 51,999 per night, while the venue is also a popular destination for grand weddings, with packages reaching up to Rs 50–70 lakh for a two-day celebration. Situated about 45 km from Jaipur, the journey to the palace offers scenic views of Rajasthan’s countryside, making the experience as memorable as the stay itself.
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