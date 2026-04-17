Akshay Kumar's much-talked-about film, Bhooth Bangla, finally hit theatres this Friday, and the buzz is real. While we wait for the first-day box office numbers, some exciting news about its OTT release has already dropped.

The wait is finally over! Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's film, Bhooth Bangla, hit the big screens on Friday. Fans who were waiting for this one for a long time are now flooding social media with their reviews. And now, there's more good news for fans. Details about Bhooth Bangla's OTT streaming have just come out. This horror-comedy, which was made on a budget of around ₹120 crore, has found its digital home.

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Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Update

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla was released amidst the buzz of Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar 2. The film has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Some are calling it a good watch, while others feel they've seen similar stories before. Amidst all this, details about the film's OTT release have surfaced. According to media reports, the digital rights for Bhooth Bangla have been sold to the OTT platform Netflix. This means the film will start streaming on Netflix after it completes its run in theatres.

Usually, new films land on OTT platforms about 45 to 60 days after their cinema release. Going by that, we can expect Bhooth Bangla to be available in the first or second week of June. However, the makers haven't made any official announcement yet.

This Priyadarshan-directed film is a horror-comedy with a solid star cast, including Akshay, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani. The film's release date was actually pushed back a few times. It was first planned for April 1, then moved to April 10 because of 'Dhurandhar 2', and finally released on April 17.

Also Read... Akshay Kumar's Last 5 Films at the Box Office: One Disaster, One Crossed 200 Crores

So, is Bhooth Bangla any good?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed Bhooth Bangla and gave it a 3.5/5 rating. He said the film reminded him of the 1979 cult horror classic, 'Jaani Dushman', directed by Rajkumar Kohli. He pointed out that the plot of targeting newly-wed brides is similar, but the story and treatment are very different. According to him, the first half is a fun horror-comedy, while the second half gets a bit dark. Overall, he felt that the hit jodi of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar has delivered again.