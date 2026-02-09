Veteran actor Anupam Kher attended the ceremony and shared heartfelt wishes for Sonam, calling the occasion her godbharai. Designer Sandeep Khosla also joined the celebration and shared joyful moments from the event on social media.

Emotional Note From Friend Miheeka Daggubati

Sonam’s close friend Miheeka Daggubati shared glimpses from the ceremony along with a heartfelt message. She expressed joy at witnessing Sonam’s journey from childhood memories to building her own loving family and stepping into another beautiful chapter of life.

For the Record

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022, and are now excitedly preparing to grow their family once again.