Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s Heartwarming Home Moments with Zaheer Iqbal
Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared sweet moments with husband Zaheer Iqbal, giving fans a glimpse of their cozy family life, while also gearing up for her supernatural thriller Jatadhara
Sonakshi Sinha
Warm Moments at Home
Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing tender moments with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The pictures capture the warmth and comfort of their relationship, with Sonakshi resting her hand on Zaheer’s shoulder and posing candidly together. Some images also feature family members during a cozy home gathering.
Heartfelt Hug
In one particularly touching shot, Sonakshi is seen embracing Zaheer warmly amidst family, reflecting the affection and closeness the couple shares in their everyday life.
Diwali Greetings
A few days earlier, Sonakshi extended Diwali wishes to her followers, posting stylish pictures with Zaheer. She expressed her hope for light, love, and happiness during the festival, encouraging everyone to celebrate joyfully.
Upcoming Film ‘Jatadhara’
The 38-year-old actress is preparing for the release of her new action-packed supernatural thriller, Jatadhara. She described the film as a story that intertwines supernatural elements with real human emotions, where the fear depicted extends beyond the screen and lingers in the mind of the audience.
Jatadhara Plot
Jatadhara revolves around Sonakshi’s character as a pishachini, a mystical being guarding a hidden treasure of gold. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the movie also stars Sudheer Babu, Divya Khosla, and Shilpa Shirodkar, and is scheduled to release in Telugu and Hindi on November 7, 2025.