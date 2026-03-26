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Inside Photos Of Dhurandhar Star Sanjay Dutt’s ₹40 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai’s Upscale Pali Hill
Sanjay Dutt is making headlines for his powerful role in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Off-screen, the actor lives with his family in a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill—take a look inside.
Sanjay Dutt's Grand Bungalow
Sanjay Dutt's grand bungalow is located in Mumbai's posh Pali Hills area. The building is called Imperial Heights, and it looks just like a palace from the inside.
Marble flooring in Sanjay Dutt's bungalow
The bungalow features stunning marble flooring throughout. Sanjay Dutt has decorated every room with great care, giving the home a super grand and magnificent look.
Bungalow worth's 40 crores
Reports say Sanjay Dutt's bungalow is worth around ₹40 crore. He paid special attention to the interiors and has spent crores just on the decorations inside.
Huge Living Area
People say the living room in Sanjay Dutt's bungalow is so huge that 50 people can easily party here. And we all know how much Sanju Baba loves hosting parties!
The Grand Interior
The dining area in Sanjay Dutt's house is also massive. A white stone Buddha statue and striking red chandeliers make the space look even more attractive.
Actors' Bungalow Has Royal Look
The living area has a beautiful royal design. It features magnificent black sofas, and the walls are decorated with photos of his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis.
Sanjay Dutt's Bungalow is Stylish
The living and dining areas are on the first floor of the bungalow, while the bedrooms are on the upper floor. The house has a uniquely designed staircase that looks absolutely stunning.
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