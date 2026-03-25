Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid a courtesy visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The two discussed the development of the film industry in the state, with Dutt expressing interest in establishing related infrastructure.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid a courtesy visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. Here are some of the pictures of Sanjay with CM Naidu

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Discussions on AP as a Film Hub

The two held discussions on the development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. Sanjay Dutt expressed his interest in establishing infrastructure related to the film industry in the state. They discussed the government's vision of making Andhra Pradesh a hub for film shootings, along with the opportunities available.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Continues Success

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sanjay is basking in the success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. In the film, he plays Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam. The film, which hit theatres on March 19, has already crossed Rs 700 crore worldwide.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is a sequel to 'Dhurandhar' (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project also features Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal. In the first part, Akshay Khanna also played a pivotal role. (ANI)