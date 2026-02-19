- Home
Pre-Wedding Festivities & Udaipur Ceremony Details
Buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has intensified after reports suggested that their wedding celebrations may begin on February 24 with a Haldi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet on February 25.
If ongoing speculation is to be believed, the couple is expected to exchange vows on February 26 in an intimate gathering. The ceremony is reportedly being planned at a hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur, with strong buzz pointing towards The Mementos by ITC Hotels as the likely venue.
Sources claim that the guest list will be extremely selective, limited to close family members and trusted friends, reinforcing the couple’s preference for privacy over grandeur.
Grand Hyderabad Reception With Star Presence
While the wedding itself is expected to be private, reports suggest the celebrations won’t end in Rajasthan. The couple is said to be planning a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.
The venue reportedly chosen for the occasion is Taj Krishna, one of the city’s most luxurious properties. Industry insiders hint that several prominent faces from Tollywood and Bollywood are likely to attend. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also expected to mark his presence, adding political significance to the celebration.
If confirmed, this reception could turn into one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year.
No-Phone Policy & OTT Offer Turned Down
Privacy appears to be the couple’s top priority. Reports indicate that a strict no-phone policy may be enforced during the wedding festivities to prevent leaks of photos and videos.
Interestingly, there were also claims that a major OTT platform approached the pair with a lucrative proposal to secure exclusive streaming rights for their wedding video. However, Vijay is said to have declined the offer, choosing not to commercialize what he reportedly wants to keep as a deeply personal milestone.
The decision reflects a conscious effort to maintain intimacy and authenticity, even amid massive public curiosity.
