Buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has intensified after reports suggested that their wedding celebrations may begin on February 24 with a Haldi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet on February 25.

If ongoing speculation is to be believed, the couple is expected to exchange vows on February 26 in an intimate gathering. The ceremony is reportedly being planned at a hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur, with strong buzz pointing towards The Mementos by ITC Hotels as the likely venue.

Sources claim that the guest list will be extremely selective, limited to close family members and trusted friends, reinforcing the couple’s preference for privacy over grandeur.