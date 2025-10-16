- Home
Inside Prabhas' Glamorous Lifestyle: Prabhas, the Telugu cinema superstar who captured hearts across India with his iconic role in Baahubali, is not only celebrated for his on-screen charisma but also admired for his personality, luxurious lifestyle
A Brief Look at Prabhas’ Journey
Born on October 23, 1979, as Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prabhas hails from a prestigious family in the Telugu film industry. His uncle, Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, is a veteran actor and producer, while his father, Uppalapati Suryanarayan Raju, was a noted director and producer. The youngest among his siblings, Prabhas shares a close bond with his elder brother Pramod and sister Pragathi.
Prabhas’ career reached unprecedented heights with the release of Baahubali in 2015. Its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), became the first Indian film to gross over Rs. 1,000 crore at the box office, solidifying Prabhas’ status as a pan-India superstar. Nicknamed Mr. Perfect, Pubsi, and Prabha by fans, he has won hearts not just with his talent but also with his grounded nature.
Prabhas’ Stunning Jubilee Hills Mansion
Prabhas’ primary residence is located in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most upscale neighborhoods. Nestled at Road No. 10 near the Peddamma Temple, his mansion is strategically positioned close to major studios like Ramanaidu, Padmalaya, and Annapurna Studios, placing him at the heart of the Telugu film industry.
The Jubilee Hills estate spans an impressive 84 acres, combining modern architecture with classic elegance. Its white-themed exterior with brown accents exudes sophistication. The mansion features an indoor swimming pool, a private gym with high-end equipment, a spa, a lush landscaped garden, and terraces offering breathtaking views of Hyderabad. Inside, personal memorabilia and photographs highlight key moments from Prabhas’ illustrious career while maintaining a simple, elegant aesthetic.
Prabhas' Other Homes
Away from the city, Prabhas owns a sprawling 84-acre farmhouse in Bhimavaram. Purchased for Rs. 1.05 crore years ago, the property has been continuously upgraded and now boasts a gymnasium, swimming pool, playground, and manicured gardens. This serene retreat reflects Prabhas’ love for privacy and nature, allowing him to unwind away from the limelight.
Italian Villa: A Scenic Escape
Prabhas’ love for luxury extends internationally with a villa in the Italian countryside. Situated atop a hill, it offers stunning views of a nearby water body. While Prabhas uses it as a vacation home during work trips, he also rents it out, reportedly earning Rs. 40 lakh per month. This property not only serves as a relaxing escape but also demonstrates his smart investment strategy.
Upcoming Farmhouse Project in Raidurg Khalsa
Prabhas continues to expand his real estate portfolio with a new 5-acre farmhouse project in Raidurg Khalsa, Hyderabad. Located on a hill with panoramic city views, the property is being designed as a luxurious yet private retreat. Prabhas frequently visits the site, ensuring the project meets his high standards of comfort and aesthetics.
Prabhas’ Net Worth and Income Sources
As of 2025, Prabhas’ net worth is estimated at approximately Rs. 241 crore (around $30 million). His wealth comes from multiple streams:
Film Earnings: With blockbuster films like Baahubali, Saaho, and Adipurush, Prabhas commands fees between Rs. 80–150 crore per film.
Brand Endorsements: He earns around Rs. 50 crore annually through partnerships with top brands, including Pepsi, Mahindra Thar, and De Beers Jewellers.
Business Ventures: Prabhas also invests in production houses and co-owns the Hyderabad Heroes franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League.
Luxury Cars and Lifestyle
Prabhas’ love for luxury extends to his garage, which houses high-end cars worth several crores. Despite his wealth, he remains grounded and often avoids ostentatious displays, focusing instead on comfort, privacy, and strategic investments.
A Blend of Luxury and Simplicity
Prabhas’ lifestyle reflects a careful balance between opulence and humility. Whether it’s his mansion in Jubilee Hills, his expansive Bhimavaram farmhouse, or his scenic Italian villa, every property echoes his love for nature, privacy, and comfort. His investments in real estate and diverse income streams further illustrate his financial acumen.