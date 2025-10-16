Image Credit : instagram

Born on October 23, 1979, as Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prabhas hails from a prestigious family in the Telugu film industry. His uncle, Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, is a veteran actor and producer, while his father, Uppalapati Suryanarayan Raju, was a noted director and producer. The youngest among his siblings, Prabhas shares a close bond with his elder brother Pramod and sister Pragathi.

Prabhas’ career reached unprecedented heights with the release of Baahubali in 2015. Its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), became the first Indian film to gross over Rs. 1,000 crore at the box office, solidifying Prabhas’ status as a pan-India superstar. Nicknamed Mr. Perfect, Pubsi, and Prabha by fans, he has won hearts not just with his talent but also with his grounded nature.