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Inside PHOTOS Of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s Rs 173 Crore Delhi Bungalow Looks Like Palace
Sonam Kapoor has welcomed her second baby boy, and the celebrations continue. As she embraces motherhood again, here’s a glimpse inside her ultra-luxurious Delhi bungalow that reflects elegance, style, and grandeur at its finest.
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Sonam Kapoor's Delhi Bungalow
Sonam Kapoor has become a mom again! While she usually lives in London, her in-laws' home in Delhi is her base in India. From the inside, this bungalow looks just like a palace.
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Sonam Kapoor's Luxurious Bungalow
Sonam lives in this Delhi house with her husband Anand Ahuja and his parents. The bungalow, named 'Shermukhi Bungalow', is located on the prestigious Prithviraj Road.
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Price of Sonam Kapoor's Delhi Bungalow
Reports say Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi bungalow is worth a massive Rs 173 crore. They have decorated every room beautifully, with huge chandeliers in the living and dining areas.
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Sonam Kapoor's Bungalow Spread Over 28530 Square Feet
Sonam Kapoor's Delhi home is spread across a massive 28,530 square feet. It comes with every luxury facility you can imagine and looks grand from both the inside and outside.
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Sonam Kapoor's Stylish Delhi Bungalow
The house's interiors are super stylish and unique. It features a fantastic modular kitchen and even has a separate study room where Sonam's husband, Anand, often works.
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Wall Decoration of Sonam Kapoor's Bungalow
The bungalow's wall decor is also very classy. You can spot stunning and unique paintings on every wall. The living room is furnished with large, comfortable sofas.
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Greenery at Sonam Kapoor's Bungalow
A huge garden surrounds Sonam Kapoor's bungalow. The entire property is full of big trees and plants, giving it a very green and fresh look.
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