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Inside PHOTOS Of Manoj Bajpayee’s Stunning Rs 10 Crore Mumbai Home With Classy Decor
Manoj Bajpayee lives in a stylish Mumbai apartment that reflects his refined taste. Located in Oberoi Towers, Lokhandwala, his home blends comfort, elegance, and personality, offering a glimpse into his understated yet classy lifestyle.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
Manoj Bajpayee is a powerhouse actor, with three National Film Awards and a Padma Shri to his name. But his Mumbai home shows a different side of him. Located in Oberoi Towers, Lokhandwala, his flat is a beautiful blend of elegance and practicality, reflecting his personality and success.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
Manoj Bajpayee's luxury home is in Oberoi Towers, Lokhandwala. The actor bought the property back in 2007. His wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, personally designed the interiors, creating a space that is both beautiful and functional. It perfectly shows their combined taste for comfort and style.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
Manoj Bajpayee purchased this Mumbai flat in 2007, and it's now worth around ₹10 crore. The house has a warm, inviting feel, thanks to the stone and wood flooring. To add a touch of class, they have unique furniture pieces, like a standout couch with silver legs.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
The house features a big living room and a super comfortable den. The den is the perfect spot for movie nights, with its semicircular seating and a projector. It's like having their own private multiplex! The couple also loves to read, and they have a huge collection of Hindi, English, and classic books from around the world.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
The kitchen is modern and minimalist, with all the latest fittings. Apparently, Manoj and Shabana enjoy cooking and cleaning up together. For their daughter, Ava Nayla, they've created a child-proof nursery with cushioned floors and all her favourite toys. The home also has a small shrine near the entrance for prayers and a special space to display all of Manoj's well-deserved trophies.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
Manoj Bajpayee's living room has beautiful oak floors and carefully chosen furniture, creating a cosy vibe for family and friends. But the den is the real highlight! It has semicircular seating perfect for watching movies with a projector. There's even a dedicated beer area, making it the ultimate spot to chill and socialise.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
The couple paid special attention to the furniture, getting it custom-made by a designer from Delhi. According to a Filmfare report, their den, or 'cave', is designed for relaxation. It has semicircular seating and a projector, where Manoj and Shabana can unwind, watch films, and enjoy a beer with their friends.
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
Both Manoj and Shabana are avid readers, so it's no surprise their home has a library filled with books by Hindi authors, English writers, and international classics. In the kitchen, they opted for a minimalist theme with all the modern gadgets. It's said that Manoj is a fantastic cook himself!
Inside photos of Manoj Bajpayee’s lavish Mumbai home
Near the entrance, there's a small temple for prayers. Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the highest-paid OTT stars in India, also has a dedicated space for his many trophies. The display is cleverly designed so that natural light hits the awards during the day, and a special lighting setup makes sure they are always illuminated at night.
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