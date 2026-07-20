Inside Photos Of Malaika Arora's Stunning Rs 25 Crore Sea-Facing Bandra Apartment
Malaika Arora lives in a gorgeous sea-facing apartment in Bandra, a top celebrity hotspot in Mumbai. Her home is a perfect mix of modern style, earthy tones, and beautiful art. It has plenty of space for her workouts, family time, and parties.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Malaika Arora lives in a beautiful sea-facing apartment in Bandra, one of Mumbai's poshest celebrity areas. Her home perfectly blends modern design with warm, earthy touches, handpicked art, and has large spaces for her workouts, family, and hosting parties.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
This house is a hot topic for its beautiful interiors and sea view. Its value matches the high-end property market in Bandra. Because of huge demand and few available properties, her home is a top example of luxury living in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Malaika Arora's home in Bandra is carefully designed and very personal. It shows her personality through a mix of modern style, earthy colours, and a warm, welcoming feel. The house gets a lot of social media love for its sea view, spacious rooms, and fitness-friendly design.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Here's a look inside Malaika's home, covering its design, location perks, and value. We also explore how her lifestyle choices and investment strategy influence property trends. Homebuyers and investors can see how celebrity homes affect the market.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Malaika Arora's house is estimated to be worth around Rs 25 crore, based on market rates. Property prices in Bandra West keep climbing because of high demand and few available homes. It remains one of Mumbai's safest bets for luxury home buyers.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Several things boost the property's value. These include its sea-facing view, the exclusive neighbourhood, top-class building amenities, the money spent on interiors, and its closeness to happening places like Carter Road and Pali Hill.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Luxury properties in Bandra have seen a price increase of 4 to 6 per cent every year, even when the market is slow. Investors love this area for its steady returns and great rental income. For NRIs, Bandra is one of the top three choices for luxury investment in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
The interiors feature a warm colour scheme with beige, cream, and natural wood. Indoor plants keep the air fresh, while large windows let in plenty of sunlight. Elegant art and statement pieces add a lot of character to the space.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
The layout includes a cosy living room for get-togethers and a special corner for yoga and workouts. The modern kitchen is practical and well-designed, and the dining area is bright and airy. Her stylish bedroom uses soft fabrics and has a simple, elegant look.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
The house has a dedicated yoga and fitness corner for her morning routine and mindfulness. The walls are full of art, items collected from her travels, and decor that shows her personal taste. The balcony, with its sea view, is the perfect spot for a morning coffee or to relax in the evening.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Her living room has soft tones, plush sofas, and gentle lighting, making it perfect for hosting friends and family. She uses indoor plants and natural textures to create a calm atmosphere. These features make the home ideal for anyone wanting a stylish yet comfortable living space.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Malaika also has a trendy room decorated in pastel shades. She has carefully chosen and arranged several stone-based decorative items. This room proves the 'less is more' rule, and Malaika shows exactly how to pull it off with style.
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