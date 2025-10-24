- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Nagarjuna's Secret To His Fitness: Here's How Telugu Star Looks Youthful Even At Age 64
Inside Nagarjuna's Secret To His Fitness: Here's How Telugu Star Looks Youthful Even At Age 64
Nagarjuna, who looks young even at 64, has revealed the secret to his fitness and food habits. King Nag shared everything about how he maintains such fitness in his sixties, what he eats, and what he avoids
King's young look at 64
Tollywood King Nagarjuna, at 64, amazingly maintains his youthful look and fitness. His disciplined lifestyle and diet always intrigue fans. He revealed his health secrets in a recent interview.
The one food item Nagarjuna doesn't eat
Nagarjuna said he eats everything but white rice. His diet includes brown rice, yogurt, pickles, greens, and chicken or fish. He avoids fasting and restrictions, opting for natural foods.
This is Nagarjuna's fitness mantra..
Nagarjuna dedicates an hour to exercise daily. He believes in keeping body and mind fit. Managing sleep, food, and exercise makes age just a number, and he avoids unnecessary stress.
Recent movies
Nagarjuna's recent movie 'Coolie' did okay at the box office. He also had a key role in the successful film 'Kuberaa' with Dhanush. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.
Interest in the 100th film
Fans are eagerly awaiting his 100th film. Nagarjuna is expected to announce the project soon. After Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, he's the next senior Tollywood hero to reach this milestone.