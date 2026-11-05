Gagan Arora leads the upcoming student political drama 'Dhai Chaal' on JioHotstar. The show, which promises a gripping story of power struggles and shifting campus alliances, is scheduled to stream starting November 27.

Gagan Arora Set to Star in New Political Drama

'College Romance' fame Gagan Arora-led series 'Dhai Chaal' will be out soon on streaming giant JioHotstar. On Thursday, the teaser of the show was unveiled. It's a student political show, offering a glimpse into a "world where campus rivalries run deep, loyalties are tested and every move has consequences." Aadil Khan, Ankit Siwach, Rajesh Kumar, Paritosh Sand, Anjali Tartari and Rishika Lorke are also a part of the series, which is created by Ritesh Shah.

Teaser Release and Fan Excitement

Sharing the teaser's link, the makers on Instagram wrote, "Politics ko padhna alag baat hai, uska hissa banna alag.Hotstar Specials: Dhai Chaal, streaming from 27th November, only on JioHotstar." View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar) Fans of Gagan, in particular, are eagerly looking forward to seeing him in the series. "Can't wait for the show," a social media user commented. "Let’s go," another one wrote.

Production and Release Details

Directed by Satish Kumkumnath Nair and Nav Nirman Singh, and produced by Bhushan Suri, Ritesh Shah and Parth Suri under the banner of Focus Media Pvt. Ltd, the show's teaser gave a sneak peek into a gripping drama of ambition, shifting allegiances and power struggles, where no move is without consequence. Dhai Chaal is scheduled to stream from November 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)