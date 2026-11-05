Actress Dafne Keen recalls being offered cocaine as a young teenager in Hollywood. She also praises co-star Hugh Jackman for his protective, parental role during the filming of the 2017 movie Logan, ensuring her well-being on set.

Dafne Keen's Revelations on Hollywood Parties

Hollywood actor Dafne Keen, best known for her work in the 2017 film 'Logan' alongside Hugh Jackman, revealed that she was offered cocaine at Hollywood parties when she was a young teenager. In a recent interview, Keen, now 21, also spoke about how co-star Hugh Jackman gave her a lot of positive reinforcement.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that. Because also I think as a child actor I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest… I was getting offered coke at wrap parties. Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that’… I was saying no, fortunately," she said, as quoted by Variety.

Maintaining Sobriety and Personal Boundaries

Noting that she continues to avoid drugs and alcohol even as an adult, explaining, "I don’t really need it. I’ll go out and stay out ‘til 6, but sober. Just for the vibes, just ‘cause I like music and I like dancing, and I like people… I used to lie as a teenager so I wouldn’t get peer pressured. I’d be like, ‘Nah, I’m good. I don’t wanna drink. I already took something.’ Dead sober. Like, the goodest goody-two-shoes ever."

Support from Co-star Hugh Jackman

On receiving support from Jackman, the 21-year-old shared, "He gave me a lot of really positive reinforcement and a lot of really good advice. And he was always so lovely. He’s the best number one you could ever wish for. And he’s the best on-screen dad. He genuinely felt like a sort of parental figure…. He made sure that no one was abusing my hours, that I was having fun on set, that I wasn’t aware of any tensions that would’ve been happening behind the scenes. He was so incredibly protective and amazing.”

Notably, Dafne Keen was only 11 when she shot for 'Logan', in which she portrayed the young mutant Laura/X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The film opened in theatres a couple of months after her 12th birthday. (ANI)