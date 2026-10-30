Superstar Mohanlal and director Anoop Sathyan have launched their new project, tentatively titled L368, with a puja ceremony in Kochi. The film, produced by Binu George Alexander, is set to go on floors this November.

Mohanlal and Director Anoop Sathyan Launch New Film

The puja ceremony of Mohanlal's upcoming film with director Anoop Sathyan was held in Kochi on Friday. The movie is tentatively titled L368. Anoop Sathyan returns to the big screens with his film after six years. After the puja ceremony, the makers also revealed the first look poster of the movie. The puja ceremony was attended by the cast and crew of the film along with the producer Binu George Alexander. The movie is produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The production house shared glimpses of the puja ceremony on its Instagram handle on Friday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashirvad Cinemas (@aashirvadcine)

First Look and Project Announcements

The movie's first-look poster also featured Mohanlal alongside two child actors, all flashing the "I Love You" sign. The actor shared the poster on his Instagram handle on Friday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Superstar Mohanlal announced his collaboration with director Anoop in August. The actor shared the announcement on X along with a snap with director Anoop Sathyan and producer Binu George Alexander next to a large traditional terracotta nilavilakku (clay lamp). The movie is produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas. "Thrilled to announce my collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan for our upcoming film! Produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas, the project officially goes on floors this November," wrote Mohanlal. The actor was recently seen in Jailer 2, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. (ANI)

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