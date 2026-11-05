Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named the brand ambassador for Kerala's KATHIR project, which aims to encourage students to take up farming. The initiative involves forming agricultural clubs in schools throughout the state.

Mohanlal Appointed Ambassador for KATHIR Project

November 5 (ANI): Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named the brand ambassador of the Keralam Agriculture Department’s ‘KATHIR’ project, aimed at creating agricultural awareness among students and encouraging them to take up farming. As per the state's Agriculture Department, the initiative is being implemented by the Agriculture Department in association with the General Education Department. In the first phase, 'KATHIR' agricultural clubs will be formed in 500 schools across the state.

Mohanlal's Vision for the Initiative

Mohanlal expressed hope that the project would turn into a major movement. Saying that he enjoys farming and cultivates vegetables near his home, he described the initiative to promote agricultural interests among children as both important and encouraging. He welcomed the decision to award weightage marks to students who engage in farming and urged children to move away from virtual screens and reconnect with the soil. “Farming should become the passion of children. Change must begin with them. Let every child start by planting at least one seed today,” he said.

Commitment to Future Expansion

Mohanlal also assured the project of the full support of the Vismaya Shanti Foundation, which works in memory of his parents. Agriculture Minister Adv. T. Siddique said Mohanlal's association as brand ambassador would mark the beginning of a major step forward for the KATHIR project. The Agriculture Department aims to establish KATHIR agricultural clubs in all schools across Kerala from the next academic year. Nodal officers will be appointed to ensure the smooth implementation of the project. A two-day training programme for officials involved in its implementation has already been completed in Thiruvananthapuram.

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