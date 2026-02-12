- Home
Mahesh Babu: Telugu star actor Mahesh Babu lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Some inside photos of his luxurious bungalow have gone viral. Let's see what's inside this multi-crore house.
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu is a top star in South Indian cinema with a massive fan base. We'll take you on a tour of his luxurious home. See what his lavish house looks like.
Luxurious Bungalow
Mahesh Babu's house is in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. It's a very luxurious bungalow packed with lavish amenities. Let's take a look at what all is inside the star actor's home.
Living with wife and kids
Mahesh Babu lives here with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. The home's luxurious yet minimal decor gives it an aesthetic look.
Indoor Swimming Pool
In Mahesh's lavish home, you'll find an indoor pool and a reading room. The house is painted off-white, and wooden stairs add to its aesthetic appeal.
Spacious Living Room
In their palace-like home, a large living room features a brown sofa against a green wall. The space is adorned with many beautiful paintings.
Home Theater
The house also features a home theater with brown cabinets. The dining area has a grey sofa set, a large table, and a wall decorated with red bricks.
Grand Prayer Room
What adds to the home's beauty is its temple. Mahesh and Namrata often share photos of their prayer room on social media, as they frequently perform puja.
How much is the bungalow worth?
Reports value Mahesh Babu's Hyderabad home at Rs 28 crore. It includes a personal gym, library, and pool. He also owns a house in Chennai.
