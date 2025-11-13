Image Credit : Instagram

In India, cricketers enjoy the same level of stardom as Bollywood celebrities, and KL Rahul is no exception. Known not only for his powerful performances on the cricket field but also for his impressive fitness, Rahul has become a fitness icon for many. Behind his effortless charm and enviable physique lies a disciplined routine and consistent hard work. Here are four exercises inspired by his fitness regime that can help anyone stay as fit and focused.