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Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Grand Living Room; Easter Celebration Pictures Go Viral (PHOTOS)
Inside photos of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home are finally here! Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, shared a peek into their living room during the Easter celebration, and you can also spot cute pictures of Taimur and Jeh
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
A special peek into Kareena Kapoor's home on Easter
Saba Pataudi shared this beautiful glimpse of her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house on Easter, and it quickly caught everyone's attention.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
Kareena Kapoor poses with Saba Pataudi and family members
In the shared picture, Saba Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor, and other family members are seen posing for the camera in the living room. You can clearly see the aesthetic setup behind them.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
Grand decoration of Kareena Kapoor's living room
Kareena Kapoor's living area features traditional carpets and beautiful lamps. These elements give the entire space a very classy and royal look.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
A glimpse of the children on the living room walls
The most special part of the living room decor are the many photo frames. They show cute glimpses of Saif and Kareena's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
Brotherly love between Taimur and Jeh
One picture shows Taimur Ali Khan hugging his younger brother, Jehangir Ali Khan, winning fans' hearts. Another wall photo shows both kids posing together in football jerseys, highlighting their bond. A separate frame captures Kareena, Saif, and their sons in a perfect family picture.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
Kareena Kapoor's special bond with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore
In one photo, Kareena Kapoor is posing with her mother-in-law and veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore. Their special bond is clearly visible in this picture.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son and daughter also arrive at Kareena's house
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's children from his first wife Amrita Singh, also came for the Easter lunch at Kareena and Saif's home.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
Saba Pataudi's special message
Saba Pataudi wrote in her post, "Happy Easter. Thank you Bebo for having me over to share this experience with you all. Family moments are precious. They matter. Summer vibes. Easter lunch Sunday!"
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