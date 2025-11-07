- Home
Inside Kamal Haasan’s Rs 450-Crore Lavish Lifestyle: Net Worth, Luxury Villa, Cars and other Deets
Kamal Haasan 71sth Birthday: On his 71st birthday, India’s ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan stands atop a Rs 450-crore fortune—complete with Chennai mansions, luxury cars, million-dollar watches, and a cinematic legacy spanning six glorious decades
The Rs 450-Crore Empire of a Cinematic Chameleon
At 71, Kamal Haasan’s wealth reflects not just his acting prowess but a lifetime of reinvention. From “Kalathur Kannamma” to “Thug Life,” his portfolio spans films, TV shows, and business ventures—each adding crores to his legacy. His estimated net worth now stands at a staggering Rs 450 crore, cementing him as one of India’s richest film icons.
Palatial Homes from Alwarpet to London
Kamal’s real estate map reads like a billionaire’s itinerary. His 60-year-old Alwarpet mansion in Chennai remains the family’s heart, while his Rs 92-crore sky-villa on Boat Club Road overlooks the Adyar River. Add seven more Chennai properties, homes in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, and a £250k London townhouse—a cosmopolitan retreat he famously bought after mistaking it for a potential film set.
Garage -A Rs 3.7-Crore That Roars in Style
From the Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.82 crore to the BMW 730 LD priced at Rs 1.35 crore, Kamal’s garage glistens with understated luxury. Both vehicles bear custom number plates inspired by his iconic film “Nayakan.” It’s said that Kamal personally test-drives his cars at film backlots, much to his producers’ horror.
Timepieces That Tell Tales of Stardom
The actor’s wrists tell their own stories. His Corum Golden Bridge Classic worth Rs 42 lakh doubles as an artistic statement, while the Rs 47-lakh Rolex Day-Date—gifted to actor Suriya—turned into an internet legend. Each accessory mirrors Kamal’s taste for craftsmanship and his refusal to be ordinary.
Beyond Cinema: The Businessman and Dreamer
Kamal’s creative empire extends to Raaj Kamal Films International, which bankrolls ambitious projects like Indian 2, for which he reportedly charged Rs 150 crore. His fashion venture, KH House of Khaddar, gives India’s handloom weavers a global stage. And with Thug Life—his 234th lead role—reuniting him with Mani Ratnam after 38 years, Kamal proves yet again that reinvention is his richest asset.