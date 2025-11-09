Inside Arshad Warsi’s Stunning 150-Year-Old Goan Bungalow [PHOTOS]
Arshad Warsi, known for his wit and charm on screen, owns a stunning 150-year-old Portuguese-style bungalow in Goa, featuring high ceilings, vintage windows, and a lush garden where he relaxes with family.
Arshad Warsi and his wife often unwind on their bungalow’s balcony, enjoying the scenic Goan views and tranquil surroundings that make their heritage home a true coastal retreat.
Adding a royal touch to his heritage home, Arshad Warsi’s 150-year-old Goan bungalow also features a luxurious swimming pool, blending vintage elegance with modern comfort.
The bungalow’s beautifully decorated bedroom offers a cozy yet elegant vibe, adorned with classic wooden furniture, soft lighting, and vintage décor that perfectly complements the home’s Portuguese charm.
Arshad Warsi’s passion for painting shines through his home décor, with vibrant artworks and creative touches adding personality and artistic warmth to every corner of his Goan bungalow.
The dining area of Arshad Warsi’s bungalow is adorned with nature-themed paintings, creating a serene and inviting ambiance that beautifully complements the home’s Portuguese-style charm.