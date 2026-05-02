Famous 90s singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has finally opened up about his fallout with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent podcast, Abhijeet revealed the real reason he stopped singing for SRK, ending one of the most successful partnerships of the 90s.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on SRK: Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the voice behind many of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hits, has finally spoken out about why he stopped singing for the superstar. According to Abhijeet, the issue wasn't about money or credit. It was a clash of ego and self-respect, a problem they could never resolve.

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Ego vs. Self-Respect: How the Rift Began

Speaking on Nidhi Vasandani's podcast, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said what hurt him the most was the lack of a simple apology. He stated, “Shah Rukh Khan's ego and my self-respect—that's what created the distance between us.”

The Pain of No Apology

Abhijeet pointed out that SRK had patched things up with others after major disputes, but never with him. He mentioned how Shah Rukh made peace even after Farah Khan's husband insulted him. He even let things go when Aamir Khan named his dog SRK. But in Abhijeet's case, SRK remained silent. “What hurts me the most is that he never apologised. Not even once. For such a big star, he couldn't just say 'sorry'. That really stayed with me,” Abhijeet shared.

A Hit Duo of the 90s: SRK and Abhijeet's Superhit Tracks

Abhijeet clarified that it wasn't about arrogance. He was proud to be known as SRK's voice and didn't want to sing for anyone else. In the 90s and early 2000s, the Abhijeet-SRK duo was incredibly popular. They delivered over 30 hit songs together, including blockbusters like ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’, ‘Tumhein Jo Maine Dekha’, and ‘Badshah O Badshah’. Back then, their songs were on everyone's playlist. But over time, the pair just drifted apart. There was no big public fight, just a quiet distance.

Abhijeet and Shah Rukh: Career Updates

Today, Abhijeet is still very active. He tours constantly, holds live concerts, and connects with fans through his 90s hits. His shows sell out quickly. In 2025, he released indie singles, worked with new music composers, and appeared as a guest judge on reality shows. He is a strong supporter of original music and openly shares his opinions on social media. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the film 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. It is expected to release around Christmas 2026.