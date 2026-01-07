Inside Bipasha Basu’s Luxurious Bandra Apartment with Terrace Garden, Home Gym
Bollywood’s fitness icon Bipasha Basu celebrates her 46th birthday today. Away from the limelight, the actress enjoys a serene yet luxurious life in her Rs 16 crore Bandra home with husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter
A Minimalist Yet Luxurious Bandra Home
Bipasha Basu lives in an upscale apartment at Mumbai’s Ashiyana Estate, one of the city’s most sought-after residential complexes. Estimated to be worth Rs 16 crore, the home reflects understated elegance with cream-white walls, warm wooden flooring and neutral-toned furniture. Soft furnishings, throws and cushions give the living space a cosy, family-friendly feel. Modern chandeliers and muted artwork add a refined touch without overpowering the minimalist design.
Terrace Garden, Home Gym and Soulful Corners
One of the highlights of Bipasha’s home is the beautiful terrace garden. Decorated with potted plants, rattan seating and fairy lights, it serves as a peaceful retreat and often doubles as her workout backdrop. Staying true to her fitness-first lifestyle, the apartment also features a well-equipped home gym. Spiritual elements like Buddha statues, candles and calming decor placed across the house create a tranquil, soulful ambience.
Theatre Living and a Taste for Quiet Luxury
The open-plan dining and living area offers a comfortable space for family time, complemented by accent chairs and warm lighting. Reports also suggest that the residential complex includes a private home theatre with carefully planned lighting.
Luxury Cars
While Bipasha keeps a low profile in daily life, her luxury car collection includes a Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, Toyota Fortuner and even a classic Volkswagen Beetle, reflecting her taste for comfort over flashiness.
