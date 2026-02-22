- Home
Mahesh Babu’s Lord Ram look from Varanasi has reportedly leaked, revealing a brief flashback role in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project also starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
SS Rajamouli is producing the ambitious big-budget film Varanasi, envisioned on a scale similar to his epic franchises. Slated for release in over a year, it reportedly spans multiple continents and timelines.
Rajamouli earlier confirmed that a segment of the story unfolds in the Treta Yuga. In this flashback portion, Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Ram, adding mythological depth to the grand narrative of the film.
Recently, social media buzz intensified after posts claimed Mahesh Babu’s first look as Lord Ram had leaked online. A viral poster, allegedly spotted on a digital hoarding, quickly circulated across platforms, sparking curiosity and debate among fans.
The poster depicts Mahesh Babu standing on a rock in saffron robes, holding a bow and wearing a Rudraksha mala, with a quiver on his back. The imagery hints at the film’s mythological scale and visual grandeur.
However, several users pointed out that the poster appears fan-made, as the makers have not officially released any look. Given Rajamouli’s style, an unannounced reveal on public screens seems unlikely and raised doubts.
#MaheshBabu 's Lord Ram look from the film #Varanasi has surfaced on Mythri Cinemas 's digital theatre hoarding in Guntur. The viral poster hints at the actor's intense preparation and the film's epic narrative under SS Rajamouli's direction.✅ pic.twitter.com/o6hI3Ismfc
— Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) February 20, 2026
AI tool Grok on X also noted the image is reportedly a leak from a hoarding but remains unverified. While Mahesh Babu’s role is confirmed, the viral poster has not been authenticated by the team.
