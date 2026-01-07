Bipasha Basu Birthday: Actress Turns 27; Know Her Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle
Bipasha Basu Birthday: Born on January 7, 1979. Bipasha Basu ushered in a glamorous charm upon her entry into Bollywood. She has been a part of several hit films. She has been away from films for the past 11 yet she enjoys a luxurious lifestyle
Bipasha Basu turns 47
47-year-old Bipasha Basu is now away from films and doesn't spend much time in the limelight. She now spends most of her time with her family. Let's explore Bipasha Basu, who has delivered numerous hit films, and her net worth, and her sources of income
Bipasha Basu's net worth
Away from films, Bipasha Basu is the owner of property worth crores. According to media reports, Bipasha is the owner of assets worth 133 crores. She owns a luxurious house in Mumbai, reportedly worth 16 crores. She lives there with her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. She also has a house in Kolkata.
How Bipasha Basu earns money
Although films have been Bipasha Basu's biggest source of income, she has been away from them for 11 years. However, she now earns a substantial amount from brand endorsements. According to reports, she charges 2 crore rupees for a single endorsement. She also earns from social media posts. She also earns lakhs from reality shows, private functions, and podcasts.
Luxury cars owned by Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu has a wealth of luxury cars. She owns a Volkswagen Beetle (3.3 million rupees), an Audi Q7 (9.5 million rupees), a Toyota Fortuner (4.5 million rupees), and a Porsche Cayenne, among others. She announced that she would write a book about her life in 2024. The progress of this project has not been revealed.
Bipasha Basu came into acting from modeling
Bipasha Basu began her career as a model. She made her acting debut in the 2001 film Ajnabee. She subsequently appeared in films such as Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, Omkara, Players, Apaharan, Madhoshi, and Zameen. She was last seen in the 2015 film Alone.
Who is Bipasha Basu's husband?
Bipasha Basu was in a relationship with John Abraham for nine years. They then broke up. She married Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The couple has a daughter named Devi. It's worth noting that Karan had been through two divorces before marrying Bipasha.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.