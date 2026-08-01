Grammy-winning violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and his students performed 'Vande Mataram' at the Indian Consulate in Seattle. This musical tribute, part of the Swara Yoga Ensemble, celebrated India's 80th Independence Day with a blend of classical music.

Seattle witnessed a stirring rendition of India's National Song, 'Vande Mataram', in a special musical presentation by renowned Carnatic violinist and Grammy Award-winning musician Ganesh Rajagopalan, joined by his students. Blending the rich traditions of Indian classical music with a spirit of national pride, the performance offered a memorable tribute to the timeless song and its enduring significance.

Consulate Lauds Musical Masterpiece

"Vande Mataram @ Violin Symphony in Seattle! THANK renowned Grammy Award-winning violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan Ji and his students of Swara Yoga Ensemble for curating this musical masterpiece at the Indian Consulate premises on the occasion of 80th Independence Day of India. Let's celebrate music, mentorship and the spirit of India," Consulate General of India in Seattle, said in a post on X. The performance came two days before India's 80th Independence Day. https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2087713536105750606

Tribute for 80th Independence Day

Produced and shot at the Indian Consulate premises in Seattle, the performance beautifully brought together music, mentorship and the spirit of India. On the violin were Ganesh Rajagopalan and his students, presenting this heartfelt musical tribute and sharing the spirit of India's 80th Independence Day through their music.

About the Renowned Artist

Ganesh Rajagopalan, a celebrated Indian classical violinist and member of the Grammy-winning group Shakti, has received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and numerous other honours for his contribution to Indian music. (ANI)