'Schitt's Creek' star Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, and Robert Naylor are among the new cast members joining the second season of 'Heated Rivalry'. They join recently announced leads Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith for the show.

'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire has been roped in for a key role in the second season of 'Heated Rivalry'. Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees (Search Party) and Priyanka have also joined the cast. The news comes just a week after the key castings of Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith, who are set to lead season two alongside returning stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fan-Favorite Characters Cast

The new additions hail from different books throughout Rachel Reid's Game Changers series, which serves as the source material for the show. Ryding has been cast as Luca Haas, a rookie player on the Ottawa Centaurs, and Naylor will play as Wyatt Hayes, the team's goalie. Both are teammates of Storrie's Ilya Rozanov, and eventually Gillespie's Troy Barrett, and are fan favorites in the book series.

Additional Character Roles

Jalees joins as Farah Jalali, who works as the agent to Williams' Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov in the book series. Hampshire has been cast as Vanessa and Priyanka has been cast as Tarek, characters in Reid's third novel in the series, Tough Guy. The pair are best friends of Fabian Salah, an aspiring musician who makes up one half of the main couple in that novel alongside hockey player Ryan Price. (ANI)