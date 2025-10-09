Image Credit : Instagram

Allu Arjun, one of India’s biggest film stars, is celebrated not just for his on-screen charisma but also for his luxurious lifestyle. With a staggering net worth of over ₹460 crore, the Pushpa actor lives life king-size. A key symbol of his success is his magnificent home in Hyderabad, an 8,000 sq. ft. mansion located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area. The house is aptly named “Blessing” and is estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore, reflecting both grandeur and personal taste.