Take a look inside Allu Arjun’s lavish Rs 100 crore mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. Named “Blessing”, this luxurious 8,000 sq. ft. home reflects the actor’s elegant taste, success, and family values.
Allu Arjun’s Rs 100 Cr Mansion in Jubilee Hills
Allu Arjun, one of India’s biggest film stars, is celebrated not just for his on-screen charisma but also for his luxurious lifestyle. With a staggering net worth of over ₹460 crore, the Pushpa actor lives life king-size. A key symbol of his success is his magnificent home in Hyderabad, an 8,000 sq. ft. mansion located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area. The house is aptly named “Blessing” and is estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore, reflecting both grandeur and personal taste.
Elegant Living Room
Allu Arjun’s house features a stylish living room designed in soothing tones. The space includes cream-toned sofas, minimalistic décor, and modern lighting, a perfect blend of comfort and elegance.
Grand Central Hall
At the heart of the house is a spacious central hall, often seen in his Instagram photos. This area serves as a grand lounge or posing space, where the actor frequently shares glimpses of his life with fans.
Serene Master Bedroom
The master bedroom maintains the home’s light-toned theme, dominated by soft cream colors. It exudes peace and luxury, making it a perfect retreat from the star’s busy life.
Devotional Pooja Space
A devoted family man, Allu Arjun has also included a peaceful pooja room in his house. The actor, along with his family, is often seen offering prayers here during festivals and special occasions.
Lush Green Garden
Outside, the house is surrounded by a beautiful, green garden. Manicured lawns, potted plants, and outdoor seating make it a refreshing spot for relaxation and family time.
Playful Kids’ Room
The mansion also includes a dedicated kids’ room, thoughtfully decorated for his children. It features child-friendly furniture and vibrant colors to create a fun and safe space.