Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan rang in New Year 2026 with daughter Aaradhya in New York City. Now, unseen Manhattan photos of the couple posing with fans are winning hearts online
Unseen New Year Moments From Manhattan Delight Fans
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed New Year 2026 together with daughter Aaradhya in New York City. While a few glimpses had earlier surfaced, new unseen photos from Manhattan have now emerged through fan pages. The couple is seen happily posing with fans at a beautiful venue, spreading warmth and festive cheer. Their down-to-earth interaction once again proves why they remain one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.
Style, Smiles and Heartfelt Fan Interactions
In the newly surfaced pictures, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black sequinned top paired with black pants, a sleek sling bag, open hair and bold red lipstick. Abhishek complemented her style in an off-white sweater and relaxed-fit denim, looking effortlessly dapper. Earlier videos from New York also showed the duo posing beside a Christmas tree and Aishwarya sharing a heartfelt New Year message wishing fans love and blessings for the year ahead.
Rumour Clarifications and Exciting Work Updates
Recently, Abhishek addressed divorce rumours, calling them malicious and completely untrue, firmly shutting down speculation. On the professional front, he is set to appear as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film King. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, where her double role earned widespread praise. The couple continues to balance stardom, family, and grace with effortless charm.
