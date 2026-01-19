Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed New Year 2026 together with daughter Aaradhya in New York City. While a few glimpses had earlier surfaced, new unseen photos from Manhattan have now emerged through fan pages. The couple is seen happily posing with fans at a beautiful venue, spreading warmth and festive cheer. Their down-to-earth interaction once again proves why they remain one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.