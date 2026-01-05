Bollywood’s favourite family, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, returned to Mumbai after a New Year vacation abroad, delighting fans as they were spotted smiling and twinning in black at the airport.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were recently spotted returning to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year abroad. The family arrived at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday, drawing attention for their coordinated black outfits. Despite the presence of paparazzi, they chose not to stop and pose, instead calmly heading toward their vehicle with smiles on their faces.

Warm Airport Moments Win Hearts

Abhishek appeared to be in a particularly cheerful mood after the vacation. As he walked out of the airport, he warmly acknowledged fans and folded his hands in a namaste gesture twice, which was appreciated by onlookers. Aishwarya walked beside Aaradhya, ensuring her comfort while navigating through the crowd. Their relaxed demeanor reflected a refreshing break spent together as a family.

The Bachchans had celebrated the New Year away from home, keeping their holiday destination mostly private. However, social media users were quick to identify New York as their vacation spot after pictures and videos surfaced online. In those clips, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen enjoying the festive atmosphere and interacting with fans, happily posing for selfies.

Fans Shower Love on the Bachchan Family

Their public appearances during the trip were met with enthusiasm from admirers, who praised their graciousness and down-to-earth nature. Fans appreciated how the couple took time to acknowledge people despite being on a personal holiday. The visuals from New York quickly went viral, adding to the excitement around their return.

Once photos of their Mumbai airport arrival were shared, fans flooded comment sections with love and admiration. Many praised their strong family bond, while several complimented Aaradhya for her sweet presence. Messages like “So happy to see them together” and “Lovely family” highlighted the affection the Bachchans continue to receive from fans everywhere.