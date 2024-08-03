Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Couture Week 2024: Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal in Falguni Shane Peacock's Rang Mahal collection 

    Photos: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have shared new photos of themselves wearing Falguni Shane Peacock's Rang Mahal collection as showstoppers at India Couture Week 2024's concluding show. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna ended Indian Couture Week 2024, looking lovely in Falguni Shane Peacock. Check out some photographs of their chemistry, which fans will see in the upcoming film 'Chhava'.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna stole the show at the Indian Couture Week 2024 finale. Rashmika's ivory lehenga adorned with crystals matched Vicky's gold-toned sherwani outfit. The actress's minimalist accessories and sparkly makeup added to the glamour factor.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The two actors, who will soon be sharing the screen together, walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock. Sharing the photos, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "An evening spent in honouring and celebrating our cultural heritage! Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia @swadesh_online @fdciofficial for making us a small part of such an incredible show. @falgunipeacock & @shanepeacock... you geniuses!!! What stunning pieces you guys created. Hats off to team #Swadesh for bringing traditional handwoven fabrics to the forefront of fashion. We thank the lovely people who turned up for the show for their love and warmth. @rashmika_mandanna and me, truly can’t wait for the world to see a lot more of us together very soon! (sic)."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rashmika wore a cold-shoulder blouse with an exquisitely embroidered skirt. A dupatta thrown over her left shoulder completed the look. Vicky, on the other hand, wore an embroidered jacket, a white kurta, and jeans.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to Falguni Shane Peacock's official website, the Rang Mahal collection honours India's cultural variety with icons like parrots, peacocks, and palaces. The collection is inspired by India's regal past, with opulent silks, rich velvet, and elaborate embroidery.

     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rashmika's next projects include Sukumar's Pushpa 2, Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, and A.R. Murugadoss' Sikandar. Vicky, who has received praise for his outstanding dancing movements in Anand Tiwari's Bad News song Tauba Tauba, is going to star in Laxman Utekar's next historical film Chhaava.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH ATG

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers RBA

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul crowned winner by host Anil Kapoor; check intrigues here ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul crowned winner by host Anil Kapoor; check intrigues here

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Brought out the child and father in me...', Anil Kapoor reflects on emotions on hosting show ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Brought out the child and father in me...', Anil Kapoor reflects on emotions on hosting show

    Recent Stories

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH ATG

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH

    Couple sends 'you're not invited' wedding cards to family members, assigns tasks to invited guests AJR

    Couple sends 'you're not invited' wedding cards to family members, assigns tasks to invited guests

    Bengaluru SHOCKER Man stabs wife in Chamrajpet uploads video on social media Flees scene vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man stabs wife to death in Chamrajpet, uploads video threatening in-laws

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

    World Breastfeeding Week 2024: 7 benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby AJR

    World Breastfeeding Week: 7 benefits of breastfeeding for mother, baby

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon