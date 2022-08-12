India@75: Shershaah to Swades, 5 films to watch this Independence Day

As Independence Day approaches, here are five films from the Hindi film industry that one should watch on the occasion. From Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Shershaah’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Swades’, these films will bring tears to your eyes but will also make you proud of the country and its freedom struggle.

The country is drenched in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as celebrates its 75 years of Independence on Monday. August 15. India gained its independence from the British on August 15 in the year 1947. Over all these years, the country has gone through several ups and downs but its men have only grown to live with pride, with their heads held high. And though it has been 75 years since we got our independence, one thing none of us Indians has forgotten is the struggle that our freedom fighters had gone through so that we and our generations to come could breathe in a free India. And to that sacrifice which they made for us, every Indian will forever be proud of them and indebted. Meanwhile, if you are planning to watch a film on Independence Day after the flag hoisting ceremony at your school, college, office or residence, then here are five Bollywood films that you can watch on the occasion.

Shershaah: Starring actor Sidharth Malhotra, ‘Shershaah’ is the biopic of India’s one of the bravest sons, Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. The film, which co-stars actor Kiara Advani, was received exceptionally well by the audience. Interestingly, ‘Shershaah’ completed a year of its release today, on August 12. ALSO READ: India@75: 4 places you must visit on Independence Day that invoke patriotism

Swades: Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, ‘Swades’ starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He portrayed the character of ‘Mohan’, a weather scientist at NASA who returns to the country to meet his ‘Kaveri Amm’, the woman who raised him like his own son. During his stay, he sees the reality of rural India which eventually make him quit his job in the US and return to his homeland. ALSO READ: India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

Rang De Basanti: One of the best films in the history of Indian cinema, ‘Rang De Basanti’ has shown the freedom struggle and the young freedom fighters in the freshest manner possible. Helmed by Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra, this movie starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapur and Soha Ali Khan, among many others. It also featured actors Tanuja and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. This film will bring a smile to your face and at the same time, tears to your eyes.

Raazi: Meghna Gulzar’s directorial ‘Raazi’ is the career-best film of Alia Bhatt. The film stars actor Vicky Kaushal in a supporting yet important role. It is a story of an Indian spy’ daughter who is married off to a Pakistani Army officer to continue her father’s job. While she falls in love with her husband, at no point does she forgets her love for the country. This film will surely bring tears to your eyes. Both, Alia and Vicky, have given fantastic performances in this film.

