Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha welcomed the New Year

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha from their New Year vacation. 

    article_image1

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rushed off for a New Year's getaway with their little daughter Raha Kapoor.

    article_image2

    Sharing a series of pictures, Alia was seen wearing a butterfly hair band and looked cute in a yellow dress. 

    article_image3

    In another picture, she held her daughter Raha close as they watched the last sunset of 2023 at the beach side. 

    article_image4

    The cutest picture was when Ranbir Kapoor gave a cheek kiss to his wife Alia Bhatt while holding her tight. 

    article_image5

    In one, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' actress was seen with her hair over her face while only some part visible. 

    article_image6

    Alia flaunted her beautiful feet as she put them up in the air, towards the sky, and clicked a lovely picture. 

    article_image7

    The last picture of the New Year series had Alia blow a party horn. The pictures proved that she and her family had a fun time together. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jr NTR and family returns from Japan trip amid earthquakes; shares post 'My heart goes out to everyone affect' RKK

    Jr NTR and family returns from Japan trip amid earthquakes; shares post 'My heart goes out to everyone affect'

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over'

    Bigg Boss 17: Ex-contestant Rinku Dhawan addresses Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's slap incident RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ex-contestant Rinku Dhawan addresses Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's slap incident

    John Abraham buys Rs 70.83 crore bungalow in Mumbai; location and other details here RKK

    John Abraham buys Rs 70.83 crore bungalow in Mumbai; location and other details here

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan returns after being hospitalised, meets housemates but ignores Munawar Faruqui RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan returns after being hospitalised, meets housemates but ignores Munawar Faruqui

    Recent Stories

    Investigation launched into viral Indian flag disrespect incident in Tamil Nadu (WATCH) AJR

    Investigation launched into viral Indian flag disrespect incident in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp applauds Liverpool's thrilling performance against Newcastle United osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp applauds Liverpool's thrilling performance against Newcastle United

    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest on concluding day of Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest on concluding day of Nava Kerala Sadas

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-396 January 02 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-396 January 02 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Jr NTR and family returns from Japan trip amid earthquakes; shares post 'My heart goes out to everyone affect' RKK

    Jr NTR and family returns from Japan trip amid earthquakes; shares post 'My heart goes out to everyone affect'

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon