Ilaiyaraaja Songs: When The Maestro Gave Bhagyaraj's Song To A Rajinikanth Film!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja once composed two songs for a Bhagyaraj movie, but they ended up in a Rajinikanth film instead! Here's the full, fascinating story.
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Image Credit : X
Ilaiyaraaja Songs: When The Maestro Gave Bhagyaraj's Song To A Rajinikanth Film!
Ilaiyaraaja agreed to save the tunes for Bhagyaraj. Those two tunes later became the famous songs 'Oru Naalum Unai Maravaatha' and 'Nilave Mugam Kaatu'. One day, Bhagyaraj was at AVM Studio and heard 'Oru Naalum...' playing from a room. He was shocked because he thought it was his song!
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Image Credit : Ilaiyaraaja/ Facebook
The Songs That Were Swapped
You must be wondering how a song meant for Bhagyaraj ended up in a Rajinikanth film, right? Well, that's where Ilaiyaraaja worked his magic. When Bhagyaraj heard his tune, he was completely shocked and went to investigate.
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Bhagyaraj's Grace
Bhagyaraj rushed inside and saw the song being recorded for Rajinikanth's film 'Ejamaan', directed by R.V. Udayakumar. When he asked Udayakumar about it, he got a vague answer. That's when Bhagyaraj realised Ilaiyaraaja had given his song to the Rajinikanth movie.
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Image Credit : Google
Bhagyaraj, The Composer
Even though the songs created for him went to another film, Bhagyaraj didn't make an issue of it. His immense respect for Ilaiyaraaja and his music made him let it go. He shared this story in a recent interview. Bhagyaraj later even became a music composer for his own films like 'Idhu Namma Aalu' and 'Gnanapazham'.
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