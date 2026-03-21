4 4 Image Credit : Google

Bhagyaraj, The Composer

Even though the songs created for him went to another film, Bhagyaraj didn't make an issue of it. His immense respect for Ilaiyaraaja and his music made him let it go. He shared this story in a recent interview. Bhagyaraj later even became a music composer for his own films like 'Idhu Namma Aalu' and 'Gnanapazham'.