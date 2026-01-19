This year, the most prestigious honour of AIFF – the Padmapani Award will be conferred upon the legendary composer, Padma Vibhushan Maestro Shri Ilaiyaraaja who transformed Indian film music with his unique compositions.

The Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF), a much-awaited global celebration of cinematic excellence, is set to return with its 11th edition from January 28 to February 1, 2026, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The prestigious Padmapani Award will be conferred upon legendary composer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Maestro Shri Ilaiyaraaja who reshaped the soul of Indian film music.

The announcement was made on Monday by AIFF Organizing Committee Chairman Mr. Nandkishor Kagliwal, Chief Mentor Mr. Ankushrao Kadam, and Honorary Chairman Ashutosh Gowariker. The decision to honour Ilaiyaraaja was taken by the Padmapani Award Selection Committee, chaired by renowned film critic Mrs. Latika Padgaonkar and comprising filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunil Sukthankar, and Chandrakant Kulkarni.

The Padmapani Award includes a Padmapani Memento, a letter of honour, and a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000. The award will be presented during the grand opening ceremony of the festival on Wednesday, January 28, 2025, at 5.30 PM at the Rukmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The felicitation ceremony will unfold in the presence of national and international artists, eminent personalities from diverse fields, and passionate film lovers. Following the inauguration, festival screenings and events will be hosted at PVR INOX, Prozone Mall.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Legacy Celebrated

With a prolific career spanning more than five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,000 songs and background scores for more than 1,500 films. His musical genius has transcended linguistic boundaries, leaving an indelible mark across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi cinema. Even today, the Maestro continues to mesmerise audiences with his timeless creations.

Ilaiyaraaja’s music is defined by a rare and masterful synthesis of Indian classical and folk traditions with the structural elegance of Western symphonies. His compositions possess an extraordinary ability to deepen emotional resonance and elevate cinematic storytelling. The selection committee observed that the Padmapani Award — a symbol of art, compassion, and creative devotion — is a fitting tribute to Ilaiyaraaja’s spirituality, technical discipline, and profound human sensitivity. These qualities have earned him the revered title ‘Isaignani’ (The Musical Sage) among admirers worldwide.

Beyond his musical legacy, Ilaiyaraaja also serves as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, appointed by the President.