Image Credit : Twitter

He then lauded Agastya Nanda's performance in the film, saying, "A hearty greeting to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia—both were gorgeous on screen. Beautiful eyes and chemistry. Agastya's innocence and sincerity are definitely evident. Special recognition to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher for their amazing performance."

"And above all, Sriram Raghavan. The guy. The master. Thank you again, sir. 🙏🎬 A touching film told honestly. Chhabra finished with "cinema that feels personal. ❤️."