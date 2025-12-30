- Home
Ikkis Movie Review and Rating: Ikkis tells the amazing tale of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.
Ikkis Movie Reviews and Ratings: Sriram Raghavan's next film Ikkis is unique since it will be Dharmendra's final film on the big screen. While the film will be released in cinemas on January 1, a special screening was recently conducted in Mumbai, attended by various celebrities.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was among those who viewed the film. He later went to his X account to express how overwhelmed he was witnessing Dharam ji on TV.
While reviewing Ikkis, Mukesh Chhabra stated, "Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart." Gentle, honest tale that sticks with you long after it is finished. Dharmendra sir What elegance, what depth. If this is your final film, it genuinely crushes my heart 💔. You have left us with something very emotional and meaningful. You'll be missed, sir. 🙏Hats off to Jaideep Ahlawat. I honestly did not anticipate this, and I am pleased to be surprised. ❤️🧿."
Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends.
Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart 💔. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and…
— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) December 29, 2025
He then lauded Agastya Nanda's performance in the film, saying, "A hearty greeting to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia—both were gorgeous on screen. Beautiful eyes and chemistry. Agastya's innocence and sincerity are definitely evident. Special recognition to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher for their amazing performance."
"And above all, Sriram Raghavan. The guy. The master. Thank you again, sir. 🙏🎬 A touching film told honestly. Chhabra finished with "cinema that feels personal. ❤️."
About Ikkis
Ikkis, directed by National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan, tells the inspirational story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Khetarpal confronted the enemy straight on at the Battle of Basantar, destroying ten Pakistani tanks before being killed.
In addition to Agastya Nanda, the production will include Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in key parts.
