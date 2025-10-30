Image Credit : Movie Poster

In a social media post, actress and critic Kuldeep Gadhvi called Shehnaaz's performance in Ikk Kudi the greatest she had given to date. His words were as follows: "A film that is emotionally moving, profound, and visually rich - Shehnaaz Gill shines bright in her best performance to date."

In her most mature and true performance to date, Shehnaaz Gill delivers a remarkable performance. She gives the viewer the impression that she is experiencing every aspect of her character, from emotional breakdowns to moments of courage,by living the part thoroughly. In addition to Harby Sangha's natural support, veteran actress @nirmalrishiofficial adds emotional depth to the performance. With several layers of intrigue and emotional honesty, the novel written by @amarjitsaron is not only captivating but also relatable.

He rated Ikk Kudi with 4.5 stars and went on to stress that "Overall, Ikk Kudi is a well made Punjabi emotional drama with a strong female lead, beautiful visuals, and honest storytelling."

He also stated that "Ikk Kudi is a well made Punjabi drama." It's not just a love story; it's a tale of finding oneself and having the guts to do what's right.