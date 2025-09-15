- Home
- Entertainment
- Idli Kadai Audio Launch: Dhanush Announces Vada Chennai 2, Opens Up on His Journey
Idli Kadai Audio Launch: Dhanush Announces Vada Chennai 2, Opens Up on His Journey
Dhanush’s film Idli Kadai releases October 1, featuring a star cast and music by GV Prakash. At its audio launch, he announced Vada Chennai 2 and shared inspiring childhood memories.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Dhanush Idli Kadai Audio Movie Audio Launch
Idli Kadai, directed by and starring Dhanush, features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Parthiban, and Shalini Pandey. With music by GV Prakash Kumar and produced by Dawn Pictures, Wonder Bar Films, and Red Giant Movies, the film releases on October 1st. The grand audio launch took place at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Vada Chennai 2 Announcement
Producer Dhanush officially announced Vada Chennai 2 at the Idli Kadai audio launch. The film, a sequel to the hit Vada Chennai, will be produced by S. Aishwarya.
What Dhanush Said
Dhanush addressed haters, urging fans to watch films in theaters and focus on family otherwise. He expressed joy at his diverse fanbase, including doctors, engineers, and lawyers. He also joked about his looks and hairstyles.
Won't Play Betrayal Roles
Dhanush discussed the changing music trends, emphasizing quality over trends. GV Prakash expressed his willingness to act in Dhanush's direction but refused roles involving betrayal, explaining his absence from Rayan.
Dhanush's Short Story
Dhanush shared a childhood story about craving idlis but lacking money. He'd earn by picking flowers and cherish the simple joy of eating those hard-earned idlis, inspiring Idli Kadai.