Prithviraj Sukumaran unveils the intense first look of I, Nobody, marking director Nisam Basheer’s birthday. The film promises emotion, mystery, and powerful performances.

The first look from Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'I, Nobody' was unveiled on Saturday, August 23. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the first look, featuring himself as the lead protagonist. "Happy Birthday #NisamBasheer #I, Nobody #FirstLook I, Nobody," he wrote, marking director Nisam Basheer's birthday.



In the poster, the actor could be seen standing with his back toward the camera. What remains visible is a crowd guarded by barricades and police officers outside a building.

Made under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments, the film is jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and CV Sarathi.

Works on the film kick-started in April this year, when the makers shared a string of pictures from the pooja and switch-on ceremony.



Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, 'I, Nobody' also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ashokan, Madhupal, Hakkim Shajahan, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, and Vijay Fort.

Details surrounding the film's plotline have been kept under wraps; however, it promises to offer a compelling cinematic experience by blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Kayoze Irani's 'Sarzameen.' Made under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta. The actor played the lead role as Vijay Menon - a man torn between his roles as a father and a soldier.

Also featuring are Kajol as the mother, Meher, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as Harman - the couple's young son caught at a crossroads.

Sukumaran also has Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra' in the pipeline. He will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan. In April, Kareena shared a picture with the team and wrote, “I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let's do this.”





The film is currently in pre-production stages. (ANI)

