Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad love story: Everything started from Twitter, know how

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who are grabbing the headlines every then and now, reportedly met on Twitter, not on a dating app.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted together in the city many times. Last weekend few pictures went viral where Saba was seen hanging out with Hrithik and his family. It was said that both Hrithik and Saba had been keeping their relationship under wraps for months.



But since last month, both looked confident and came out in public, going out on dinner dates where media click them. It was previously said that Hrithik and Saba met through an elite dating app, which turned out to be false.



A report by TOI mentioned that they have been dating for the past 2 to 3 months. According to the source close to the couple, it is said that Hrithik and Saba first met on Twitter. The source said, “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, it turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter.”

The report added that Hrithik had liked and shared a video on Twitter that featured Saba and a known rapper. He had “addressed the tweet to the makers as he knew them.” Saba wrote back to him, ‘thanking for the same and that’s how the two got talking on DMs.’

The source added that "unlike many, Hrithik and Saba 'aren’t hiding it, and it’s admirable. ‘They both have a philosophical bent of mind and approach towards life. Perhaps this is what binds them together.’ Also Read: Saba Azad has ‘Bestest Sunday’ lunch with Hrithik Roshan and his family

"People are judging Saba and envying for ‘getting lucky’. She bagged the Greek God stories, he winning over a younger girl gossip, but they should know that they both are well-thinking adults. She is a talented singer and actor herself, and both get along extremely well as people. She has a great personality, is witty and smart, is childlike at heart, and they both have a philosophical bent of mind and approach towards life. Perhaps this is what binds them,” the source added.