    Saba Azad has ‘Bestest Sunday’ lunch with Hrithik Roshan and his family

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spent their Sunday with Hrithik’s family over luncheon. Saba calls it the ‘Bestest Sunday’.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend actor Saba Azad seem to have taken their relationship a step forward. Hrithik's chacha (paternal uncle) Rajesh Roshan shared a photo on social media of a big cosy family lunch that was held on Sunday. And in the photograph that the music composer shared, comprised of Hrithik, his mother Pink, and also his rumoured girlfriend Saba.

    Image: Rajesh Roshan/Instagram

    The big Roshan family is seen sitting together, all smiles and posing for the picture. Captioning the family lunch picture, Rajesh Roshan wrote: “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” 

    ALSO READ: Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Image: Rajesh Roshan/Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan was quick to comment on the picture. He wrote: “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun.”

    Image: Saba Azad/Instagram

    But one caption that caught everyone’s attention, came from Saba Azad. Saba also took to the comments section writing “bestest Sunday” on the picture. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika also had similar sentiments to share.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

    Recently, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan had appreciated Saba Azad in one of her Instagram stories, sharing an image of Saba on the stage. She called Saba “super coll and supremely talented” in the story. And in response to that, Saba wrote: “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night.”

    Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

    Rumours about Hrithik Roshan dating a mystery woman started when he was snapped leaving a restaurant hold a woman’s hand. The woman was later recognised as Saba Azad who was trying to cover her face. Saba was recently seen in Abhay Pannu’s ‘Rocke Boys’, starring actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

