Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Inside Actor's Fitness Routine, Diet Plan; Check Here
Hrithik Roshan has turned 52. He was born on January 10, 1974. Hrithik comes from a film family. Having been a part of many hit films, Hrithik takes special care of his fitness. He is one of the fittest stars in the industry
Hrithik Roshan's perfect body at 52
At 52, Hrithik Roshan works hard to keep his body strong and fit. He works out regularly at the gym. To stay fit, he also takes long walks along with his exercises. The biggest secret to his fitness is discipline. He maintains a balanced lifestyle.
Hrithik Roshan's regular workout plan
Hrithik works out hard 5 days a week for 45-60 mins. He focuses on back-biceps and chest-triceps to keep his body fit and strong.
The big secret to Hrithik Roshan's fitness
A big secret to Hrithik's fitness is walking 10,000 steps daily, along with his workouts. This keeps his body toned. He also focuses on mental health and enjoys meditation.
Hrithik Roshan's diet plan
Hrithik follows a strict, balanced diet, eating 6-7 small meals a day. He eats chicken, egg whites, fish, and sweet potatoes. His meals include various roasted veggies and tandoori chicken.
Hrithik Roshan's acting career
Hrithik debuted with the 2000 blockbuster 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. He has since starred in many hits like Krrish, War, Vikram Vedha, and Fighter.
