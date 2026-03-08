Ajay Devgn marked Women's Day by calling the important women in his life his 'shernis.' Other celebrities like Anupam Kher and Hema Malini also extended heartfelt greetings, celebrating the invaluable role of women in society.

On Women's Day, actor Ajay Devgn paid a heartfelt tribute to the important women in his life. Sharing beautiful pictures, he affectionately called his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa, sister Neelam, mother Veena, mother-in-law Tanuja, and sister-in-law Tanisha his "shernis." "This singham is nothing without his shernis," he captioned the post.

Bollywood Stars Share Heartfelt Tributes

Besides, Ajay, several celebrities extended greetings on Women's Day. Actor Anupam Kher, while speaking to ANI, highlighted the invaluable role women play in shaping families, communities and society at large. "On International Women's Day, my heartfelt salute to all the women of the world. I truly believe that whoever has the power to give birth to another life is the greatest, and that is a woman," Kher told ANI.

Actor-politician Hema Malini, in a social media post, wrote, "Reaching out to all women - each remarkable in her own way, all capable multitaskers, homemakers, entrepreneurs, seasoned business women who have mastered the art of work-life balance - a shout out to all of you, wherever you are! Remember, you are a unique, blessed creation of God. Just learn to enjoy life on your own terms!" (ANI)